ESPNcricinfo launches ‘Cricinfoverse’

Chennai: Foraying into the world of metaverse, ESPNcricinfo announces the launch ‘Cricinfoverse’, a metaverse-based digital platform for cricket fans all over the world. The virtual mobile first 3-D world enables fans to create their own virtual avatar to have a never-seen-before first-hand experience of ESPNcricinfo’s features and content. Being the second most popular sport in the world, there is an insatiable appetite of cricket-based content for fans. Tapping into this opportunity, Cricinfoverse is an endeavor by ESPNcricinfo to offer the upcoming generation fan base an immersive and interactive experience to cricket.In partnership with Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), Cricinfoverse offers its flagship pre, mid and post-match video show ‘T20 Time Out’ which features match predictions and analysis by cricket experts like Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, Tom Moody, Stephen Fleming, Faf du Plessis, among other international cricketers. The platform will also see the integration of ‘ASKcricinfo’, India’s first AI-driven voice-based cricket statistic search tool which will answer any cricket stats, insights, or records query through a simple text or voice command.Further, the unique platform allows fans to access latest cricket videos, match statistics, and also offers various fun and interactive games including Scramble and Trump Cards. It will also a platform where various cricket fans can get together, Cricinfoverse also gives fans the ability to interact with each other.