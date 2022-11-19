Winter Session of Parliament from 7 Dec

Winter Session of Parliament will take place from December 7 to December 29, according to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. The upcoming Winter Session will have a total of 17 working days. “Winter Session, 2022 of Parliament will commence from December 7 and continue till December 29 having 17 sittings spread over 23 days. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the session. Looking forward for constructive debate,” the Union Minister said in a Twitter post. Because of the deaths of sitting members, the first day of the upcoming session is likely to be postponed.