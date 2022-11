The Chennai city police today conducted searches at houses of four people suspected to have links with ISIS.

Reports say that searche were conducted at the residence of Shahul Hameed at SS Puram in Otteri. A couple of places in Seven Wells were also raised by the police.

It mau be recalled that the Tamilnadu State Police conducted searches at the premises of four people, who were allegedly suspected to be Islamic State (ISIS) sympathisers on Tuesday morning.