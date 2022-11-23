‘Pursue Centres schemes with utmost card’

Chennai : Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said the union government’s schemes such as MP Local Area Development, National Health Mission, Integrated Child Development Scheme, National Food Security Act and PM’s Adarsh Gram Yojana for integrated development of villages with more than 50% SC population had been contributing for the overall development of the Sate and they should be pursued with utmost care.He was chairing the second state-level DISHA (District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee) meeting to review rural development programmes at the secretariat. “The state government is working with the noble objective of development of all. Our aim is to ensure that development is not determined by economic indices but by measuring the quality of life and happiness of the people,” Stalin said.Emphasising the significance of rural development, the chief minister said the issues of rural areas should be addressed at the micro level and macro-level benefits should be extended to them.