IITM collaborated with school education dept

Chennai : Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) recently collaborated with Tamil Nadu’s Department of School Education to make digital assessments and the learning experience of school students better.They will be doing so by updating the existing digital learning platform to an assessment focussed Learning Management System.A learning management system will be built by researchers which will be deployed in newly built high-tech labs in 6,000 government schools to improve the quality of learning for 90 lakh students.At present, Tamil Nadu’s schools are supplemented through a digital learning platform i.e. Education Management Information System. IIT Madras researchers will use their Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data science expertise to come up with ways to improve the way assessments are conducted and framework for dissemination of educational material.