Low pressures area weakens, says IMD

Chennai :The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) formed over the Bay of Bengal is weakening. Meanwhile expecting heavy rains yesterday, the state revenue department said that as many as 121 multipurpose cyclone shelters and 5,093 relief centres have been readied.It may be noted that Chembarambakkam lake discharged 912 cusecs of water on Saturday and Red Hills reservoir discharged 677 cusecs of water. The administration has advised people living in low-lying areas to move to safer locations.17 monitoring officers have been appointed for Chennai and 43 monitoring officers for other districts to manage any problems due to the heavy rains