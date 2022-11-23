Deal, seal

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that country’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India has passed through its Parliament. A significant deal.that would enhance India’s business prospects. Last week, Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell said that the trade agreement with India presents an enormous opportunity for Australian services companies and professionals accessing the Indian market.The quality of this Agreement, in terms of market access and opportunity for Australian businesses, demonstrates India’s commitment to our bilateral economic partnership, Farrell said. Idia presents unparalleled growth opportunities for Australian business across a range of sectors, from food and agriculture, technology and green energy, to health and education services, he added.The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) was signed on April 2.According to the Australian government, the agreement will secure Australia’s foothold in the world’s fastest growing large economy and enable Australian businesses to unlock or expand their operations in a market of nearly one and a half billion consumers.