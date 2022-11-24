Charity marathon on 11 December

Chennai : Madras Round Table 1 (MRT 1) is organising Chennai Runs, a charity marathon, on December 11 in the city to raise funds for Treating Paediatric cancer in association with Mahesh Memorial Trust.A press release said that the first edition of Chennai Runs, to begin from Olcott Memorial High School Ground, Besant Nagar, will have 3 KM, 5 KM, 10 KM, and 21 KM categories open to the public, students, and corporate employees and the Champions with Disability also run.”The participants will get a supreme quality event t-shirt, and a finisher medal. The runners taking part in the 5 KM, 10 KM and 21 KM timed-run categories will be given a timing chip, embedded in the race bib. Upon completion, they can obtain an e-timing certificate. The 3 KM category is a non-timed run. The public can register online at www.chennairuns.com till 25th of November 2022,” the release added