SC questions Centre on appointment of CEC

The Supreme Court on Thursday grilled the Attorney General R. Venkataramani, representing the Centre, on the appointment of Arun Goel as the Election Commissioner, saying what was the “tearing urgency, haste”, and why was the appointment made at a “lightning speed”.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice K.M. Joseph after examining the file on Goel’s appointment, also questioned on the criteria adopted by the Law Minister in shortlisting four names from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) database.

The bench shot a volley of questions at the AG to which he contended that court should not hold a mini-trial on the appointment, however the bench asked him to explain why the appointment was made with such haste.