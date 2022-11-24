Samantha admitted to hospital in Hyderabad

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad allegedly due to a deteriorating health condition. During the promotion of her movie Yashoda the actress opened up about her health issue.The actress who was in tears said that she had been suffering from myositis, a rare disease. However, she said that she is gradually recovering from the illness.Some of the reports also suggested that her health condition deteriorated on Tuesday.However, there’s no official release yet from the hospital yet.On October 29, Samantha on her Instagram said, “Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.”