Kamal Hassan, who was admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday, underwent routine medical tests and was discharged this morning.It is said that the actor was taken to Porur Ramachandra Hospital as he had mild fever.Kamal, on Wednesday, posted a picture with Director Viswanathan on his Instagram. He had participated in several events while he travelled to Hyderabad.
As the doctors advised him to take rest, he was admitted.
Kamal Hassan discharged from hospital
