Kajal Agarwal turns investor

2C Omnichannel Ayurveda brand, The Ayurveda Co. (T.A.C.) has launched its Series A Funding round with actress Kajal Aggarwal as the first investor in this round. Having delivered stellar growth with its first (seed) round led by Azim Premji’s Wipro Consumer Care Ventures & HNIs, T.A.C is now raising Series A of $15mn starting with Kajal’s investment, making her a long-term partner in T.A.C’s growth journey.Talking about the relationship she shares with T.A.C, actor & investor Kajal Aggarwal explained her journey of discovering the brand. “When I was expecting my son, Neil, like most mothers-to-be, I wanted only the safest, purest and natural things for my baby, right from his clothes to his everyday care products.