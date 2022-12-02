Multi-lever car parking facility at Chennai airport

The new Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility at the Chennai International airport is all set to become operational from December 4. The Chennai International airport, the third largest airport in India in terms of International passenger traffic volume, is witnessing tremendous revival post pandemic. As a prominent gateway to the south, Chennai Airport is getting the much desired make over with the Phase I of the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) slated for commissioning this December and a prelude to which is the operationalisation of the new MLCP from December four. The opening of MLCP will be a major infra boost for the airport which boasts of Multimodal connectivity, the first in India with expansive road and rail network and exclusive direct link to metro rail, airport sources said