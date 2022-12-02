TN govt sanction Rs 550 cr to buy 1000 buses

The State government has sanctioned Rs 550 crore to buy 1,000 new buses to replace the ageing fleet and refurbish 1,000 old buses.All eight State transport undertakings together have a fleet of 20,257 buses and their average age is 7.65 years. Out of the total, 9,253 buses (46%) are too old, as per the norms fixed by the government.According to a GO of the State Transport Department, the appropriate cost of new custom-built Bharat Stage 6 diesel buses without ITS components is Rs 42 lakh.The chairman office, Transport Department, has requested the government to sanction Rs 420 crore to procure 1,000 new custom-built buses for the TN State Transport Corporatio (TNSTC) in Salem, Coimbatore, Kumbakonam, Madurai and Tirunelveli. TNSTC Kumbakonam would get 250 new buses while Salem would get the lowest – 100 buses. The new buses would comply with all the latest provisions of the bus body code – AIS-052 – provisions for persons with disability.