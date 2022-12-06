Karthigai Deepam lit atop Tiruvannamalai hill

Amidst chanting of Annaimalaiyanukku Arohara by lakhs of devotees that reverberated all over Arunachaleswarar temple, exactly at 6 pm, the five-foot-tall kopparai, filled with ghee and camphor, was lit atop the Tiruvannamalai hill as part of Karthigai Deepam fete today.

Earlier, Bharani deepam was lit in the temple at 4 am followed by the processions of Vinayakar, Murugar, Arunachaleswarar, Unnamulaiamman and Chandikeswarar around the temple.

Fireworks lit the sky amidst special poojas and prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the Arunachaleswarar temple.

The Maha Deepam glows for more than 10 days, even in the wet climate, and is visible from a long distance.

Residents of the temple town also lit earthern lamps at their homes to mark the occasion.