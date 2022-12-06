Post Covid, Deepam fete gets bigger in Tiruvannamalai

Post Pandemic, Tiruvannamalai is back to its best. Over 30 lakh from various parts of the State have gathered here for Thiru Karthigai fete today.

For the last 2 years, due to the Covid pandemic, the festival was held inside the temple premises and this year, it is held with much grandeur, says Devanathan, a devotee, who has come all the way from Thanjavur.

Arunachaleswarar Temple known as Agni Sthalam among the Pancha Bhutha Sthalams is popular across the globe. Among the major festivals held in this temple, the Karthigai Deepam festival is special, says another devotee.

The festival concludes with the 3-day Theppam Utsavam and the Chandikeswarar Utsavam on December 10.

Earlier, for the first time, the four massive and majestic towers of Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai underwent a water wash on Friday to appear spic and span during the festival.