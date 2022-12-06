Tight security for Karthigai deepam fete in Tiruvannamalai

All roads lead to Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar temple as the town gears up for Karthigai Deepam fete today.

Devotees are thronging Tiruvannamalai in large numbers since yesterday. And around 12 thousand policemen and five layers of

security have been arranged to maintain vigil by police.

Tamilnadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu visited the district recently to inspect the security measures put in place ahead of the marquee event.

Addressing reporters, DGP Babu said they are taking count of the foreigners and local residents around the Arunachaleswara Temple premises and have identified vulnerable points and beefed up the security.

“There are checkposts at all four entry points of the temple and vehicle-checking is being carried out. We have parking facilities at 52 places. Adequate bus and train facilities are made for the public to participate in the festival,” the DGP said.

Karthigai Deepam will be lit at 6 pm this evening at the top of the Annamalaiyar hill behind the temple.

For the comfort of devotees visiting Tiruvannamalai from various parts of the State, the State government is operating 2,700 special buses from different destinations.

The local authorities have come update with temporary toilets, drinking water facilities. Also various organisations have taken up annadhanams for devotees on the day.