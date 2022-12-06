Tiruvannamalai deepam: 2500 devotees allowed to climb mountain

As part of the maha deepam fete at Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar temple, the district authorities have given permission to 2500 devotees to climb the hill and watch the lighting of deepam at 6 pm today.

Speaking to News Today, police sources said they were issued special passes onn first-cum-first basis. They have to show aadhar card for registration. Debts can climb hill with water bottles only. Up on their return, they should bring the empty water bottles down’.

Special medical dispensaries have been set up at few places near the temple and ambulances are kept ready for any emergency. Special counters to help senior citizens have been set up, they add.

Karthigai Deepam will be lit at 6 pm this evening at the top of the Annamalaiyar hill behind the temple.