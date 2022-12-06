Why Suriya Siva quit BJP?

Former leader of TN BJP’s OBC Wing Suriya Siva today chose to quit the party.
Thanking State BJP president for tje opportunity given to serve the party, Suriya Siva took a potshot on party’s organising secretary Kesava Vinayagam.
He tweeted, “The journey in the party was a pleasant experience…I hereby end my relationship with BJP.” He was under suspension for six months following a disciplinary committee’s report over the controversial telephonic conversation between him and minority wing leader Daisy Saran.

