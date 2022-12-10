Praggnanandhaa felicitated by Velammal

Chennai, Dec 10: A grand felicitation ceremony was hosted at Velammal Main School, Mogappair campus to congratulate Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa for receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award. He received the country’s second -highest sporting honour from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi during the National Sports and Adventure Awards- 2022 Ceremony recently. The grand ceremony was presided over by Siva V Meyyanathan, Minister of Environment Climate Change, Youth Welfare & Sports Development of Tamilnadu. The school gifted him with a cash award of Rs seven lakh. Pragg thanked the school for the constant support and expressed his gratitude to his teachers and mentors for preparing him over the years.