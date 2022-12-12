Vee Technologies to hire 3K fresh graduates in next 12 months

IT services firm Vee Technologies on Sunday announced plans to add 3,000 fresh graduates to its workforce in the next 12 months, as it caters to the growing business from its healthcare customers in the US. The Bengaluru-New York headquartered firm has initiated the hiring process to induct 1,200 fresh graduates in biotech, science and arts as part of the Rs 200 crore expansion plan, announced last month in Tamil Nadu. “Vee Technologies has engaged HireMee as its assessment and recruitment partner to onboard over 1,200 employees in the next 120 days,” said Chocko Valliappa, CEO and Managing Director of Vee Technologies. He added that the company “aims to triple the number of employees in Tamil Nadu to 10,000, in the next three years, with this investment in the IT-enabled services operations.” The current recruitment drive includes positions for medical coders and calling agents to be based in Bengaluru, Chennai, Salem, Trichy and Hyderabad. HireMee would assess candidates with a life sciences degree for positions in medical coding and those holding any diploma or degree for telecalling and revenue management positions. All new associates will undergo intensive training at the company’s residential training facility, it informed. Vee Technologies’ delivery centres in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana in India and in Manila (the Philippines) and multiple locations in the US service global customers in healthcare, engineering and design space, through proprietary platforms. Vee’s software, analytics and strategic IT services clients are made up of hundreds of hospitals, including six of the top 10 US hospitals, deploying proprietary platforms and tools.