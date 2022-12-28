Hardik Pandya to lead T20I side, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul rested

India announced their squad for three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka which will kick-start the new year for Indian cricket. India have named Hardik Pandya as the captain, in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is still recovering from a dislocated thumb, an injury he copped in the 2nd ODI match in the tour of Bangladesh. This means that Pandya is set to be captain for back to back T20I series. Pandya was teased as the captain in the broadcaster’s promo a few days back, however, the BCCI had not made an official confirmation then. India will also be without the services of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in the T20I series. The BCCI selectors released the two squads late on Tuesday night, 27 December. Among notable changes, India have made it clear that they are moving away from Dinesh Karthik and Ravi Ashwin in the shortest international format of the game. The team has picked up a lot of top order batters, while the middle order has been given in the hands of Hardik Pandya and Rahul Tripathi. In terms of break-up of the players, India have opted for two keeper-batters, four specialist batters, four all-rounders and six bowlers. India T20I squad for Sri Lanka series Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar