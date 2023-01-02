Ajay Devgn shares new glimpse of ‘Bholaa’

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Sunday shared a new intense glimpse of his upcoming action film ‘Bholaa’. Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a video which he captioned, “The year of Bholaa begins!. Wishing everyone a happy new year.” The video is from the sets of ‘Bholaa’ in which the ‘Golmaal’ actor showcases his intense eyes on a camera screen. Soon after he shared the video, fans flooded the comment section and shared their excitement for the film. “South Remake but 3D movie Bholaa. Superb Acting Superstar Ajay devgn,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Ajay sir coming with a new blockbuster.” “Super blockbuster Ajay sir Bholaa can’t wait to watch,” a fan wrote. ‘Bholaa’ is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit ‘Kaithi’ and Ajay has directed it. It has been styled as the story of a “one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise.”