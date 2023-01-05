Special poojas by Kanchi seer

Kanchi Sankaracharya Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal blessed devotees at the Vishakhapatnam Sankara Matham camp with Teertha Prasadam after the Trikaala Chandramouleeswara Pooja.

A press release said,” With the day starting as early as 4 am with the Dhanur maasa pooja, the camp has been bustling with activities with various poojas like the Surya Namaskaram on Sundays, Deepam pooja on Tuesdays, Swayamvara Parvathi sloka pathanam for youth of marriageable age, Bhagavad Gita Parayanam, various meetings, Upanyasams & cultural programmes every evening, with devotees queuing up in large numbers for the Darshanam of the Jagadguru.”