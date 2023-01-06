India loses to SL by 16 runs

Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel’s valiant effort went in vain as Sri Lanka defeated India by 16 runs in the second T20I in Pune. With this outcome the three-match series is now squared at 1-1. Chasing 207, India got off to a dreadful start losing the top order inside the powerplay overs. Hardik Pandya was then caught-behind for 12 after the powerplay. Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar then steadied things before Hasaranga got rid of Hooda for 9. Suryakumar and Axar Patel then stitched a 90-plus stand, before Suryakumar was dismissed for 51 (36). Axar was dismissed for 65 (31) in the final over. Earlier Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka smashed 50 each to drive Sri Lanka to a staggering total in 20 overs.