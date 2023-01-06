Bharat Jodo Yatra not an event but movement: Jairam Ramesh

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a medium to fight the ”divisive” ideology of the BJP and the RSS, and it is not an event but a movement that will continue, Congress general secretary in-charge of communication Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday.Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he alleged that the country is facing three major challenges — social inequalities, polarisation and political dictatorship. These have been caused by the ”intention and policies of our prime minister”, Ramesh said.The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra, which was joined by several people as it traversed through Shamli district, will end its journey in the evening in the politically crucial state that sends 80 members to Lok Sabha and enter Haryana for a second time.The former Congress chief was again seen wearing a white T-shirt that he has sported for much of the journey. ”People of the BJP say that Bharat is not broken, then what is the need for a Bharat Jodo Yatra. I would like to say that there are three major challenges before us — growing social inequalities, social polarisation and political dictatorship,” Ramesh said while addressing a press conference in Uncha village here.