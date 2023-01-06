‘Incident report’ filed by prison officials says Jain threatened them

Tihar jail officials on Thursday said that jailed minister Satyendar Jain has been abusing them and threatening them with dire consequences once he gets out of prison.Jain has been blatantly intimidating these officers and others for their acts trying to prevent him from availing facilities of massage, lavish food and other VIP treatments, that came to the fore recently, said Tihar jail officials.Assistant Superintendent Jaidev and Deputy Superintendent Parveen Kumar, Tihar Jail, had complained against Satyendra Jain in an ‘incident report’ on December 8, 2022, that when they went to serve a Show Cause Notice to Satyendra Jain as per rule 1272 of DPR, 2018, he threatened them.