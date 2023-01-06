Travelling far from home good for health: Study

The frequency with which people travel and the variety of places visited are important factors, with those who travel more than 15 miles away from home more likely to report being in general good health. Those who visit a wider range of locations are more likely to see friends and family. This increase in social participation is then associated with improved health.According to a new study led by UCL researchers, people who travel beyond the region of their localities feel healthier than those who remain closer to their homes.Researchers say the results provide strong evidence of the need for investment in medium and long-distance transport options, such as better-serviced roads and access to trains and buses.For the paper, published in Transport & Health, the researchers analysed travel in the north of England, where residents face worse health outcomes than the rest of England and many rural and suburban areas suffer from poor transport accessibility.Specifically, they looked at the links between perceived constraints to travel outside of the local area, such as a lack of suitable public transport, and self-rated health, considering trip frequency, the number of different places visited, distance travelled, car use and public transport use.Lead author Dr Paulo Anciaes (UCL Bartlett School of Environment, Energy & Resources) said: “We expected to find that restrictions on travel through a lack of access to suitable public transport or to a private car would be linked to residents’ perception of their health because of the lack of social participation.