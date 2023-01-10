Shraddha case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab

New Delhi: Delhi’s Saket court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case, for the next 14 days.

Saying Poonawala has requested some law books to study, the court has also directed the authorities to provide him with warm clothes.

On December 24, allowing the plea of Delhi Police seeking permission to obtain a voice sample of Poonawala, a Delhi court said even though a fair trial is a right of an accused but at the same time, a fair investigation is required in the larger public interest.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore of Saket court said, “True, a fair trial is the right of the accused but it is also true that fair investigation is also required in the larger public interest as the offence cannot escape and crime cannot go unnoticed merely because the accused is not ready to aid in the investigation.”