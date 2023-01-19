Google now working to develop location tags

Multi-national tech conglomerate Google is finally catching up with Apple and Samsung as the company is set to launch their own location tags. According to GSM Arena, a tech-news related news website, as per Kuba Wojciechowski and Mishaal Rahman’s investigation of the developer’s console of the Fast Pair feature it now has ‘locator tag’ as a listed device. The codename of the product is ‘Grogu’, ‘Groguaudio’ or ‘GR10’. It is developed by the Nest team, but that does not necessarily mean it will be a Nest product. This gadget has an onboard speaker, and comes with support for UWB (ultra-wideband) and Bluetooth Low Energy – technologies used for radio-based communication for short-range usage scenarios reported GSM Arena. The Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro both have a UWB module which hasn’t been utilized so far. It could be used for turning on and off Nest speakers, but the feature is still in development.