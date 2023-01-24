9 killed in 3 more US shootings

Washington: Nine people, including two students, have died in three shooting incidents in the US, news agency AFP reported today.

The incidents of gun violence in north California and Iowa come less than 48 hours after a gunman opened fire at a Chinese New Year dance event in Los Angeles and left 11 dead. The shooter, identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, shot himself dead when surrounded by cops.

Two shootings were reported at farms in northern California’s Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco. Seven people died and three have been critically injured. Police said a 67-year-old local resident named Chunli Zhao had been taken into custody.