Modi congratulates Padma awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated winners of Padma awards, announced late on Wednesday, on the eve of the Republic Day. “Congratulations to those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our trajectory,” Modi tweeted. The list of Padma awardees consists of six Padma Vibhushans awardees, nine Padma Bhushans and 91 Padma Shris from various. Late Samajwadi Party chief, former Defence Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away in October last year, has been conferred with Padma Vibhushan posthumously.