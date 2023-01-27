Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ release postponed

Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ announced the new release date of the film on the occasion of Saraswati Puja. Taking to Instagram, production house Emmay Entertainment shared a new still of actor Rani Mukerji from the film and captioned the post, “On the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja, here’s an exclusive still from #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway, now releasing on 17th March 2023. Get ready to witness a woman’s resolve to fight against all odds & take on a country to protect her children at all costs.” The film will now be hitting the big screens on March 17, 2023. Directed by Ashima Chibber, ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ is inspired by true events. The film recounts the story of an immigrant Indian mother’s battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children. Previously, the film was slated to hit the theatres on March 3, 2023. Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, the film is shot extensively in Estonia and in some parts of India. Rani is also coming up with her memoir, which is scheduled to release on her birthday, March 21, 2023. The memoir will be a deeply personal, disarmingly honest account of Rani’s inspiring journey.