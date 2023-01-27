Aishwarya Rajesh speaks about The Great Indian Kitchen

The Great Indian Kitchen, the Tamil remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film of the same name, is set to hit the theatres on February 3, the makers announced on Sunday. Directed by R Kannan, the film stars Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role, and actor Rahul Ravindran plays her husband. The Great Indian Kitchen revolves around a newly-married woman who faces the heat of patriarchial oppression of her family and is confined to only doing household chores and serving the men in the family. The story unfolds with how she breaks out of these shackles. The two actors are reprising the roles played by Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the Malayalam version. The Tamil adaptation also stars Poster Nandakumar and Yogi Babu. Says Aishwarya Rajesh, ‘The movie is about women who spend maximum time in kitchen. I decided that I do the remake after watching my mother. I marvelled at Niimisha’s performance in the original’ Produced by Durgaram Choudhary and Neel Choudhary, the film has music by Jerry Silvester Vincent, cinematography by Balasubramaniem and edits by Leo John Paul.