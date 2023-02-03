India reports 99 new covid cases

India has reported 99 new covid-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data showed on Friday. Active cases have increased to 1,764 while total number of covid cases have reached 4.47 crore. The country reported 530,741 covid related deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

Karnataka reported 133 active cases, while Kerala has 1198 active cases. Maharashtra has 73 active cases, Odisha 85 cases, Rajasthan 16 cases, Tamil Nadu 32 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 15 and West Bengal has 45 active cases. With the decline in the trajectory of covid cases, scientists believe that Omicron and its sub lineages will not affect India as large number of populations is already exposed to the virus and vaccinated. Scientists say that people in India have developed hybrid immunity (due to vaccination and natural infection). However, they suggest people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses if not done yet.