‘Govt has nothing to do with Adani issue’

Amid continued disruptions in both houses of Parliament over US-based research firm Hindenburg’s allegations against Adani group, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said that the government has nothing to do with the matter and the opposition is raising it as it is bereft of issues.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, Joshi, when asked about the government’s stand on the Adani group issue, said that the government has got nothing to do with the matter.

“Government has nothing to do with it (Adani group issue)… The opposition is disrupting the house as it has no other issues,” the Parliamentary Affairs minister said.