Miandad slams India

Former Pakistan captain and batting legend Javed Miandad has slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their rigid stance on not touring Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup tournament. BCCI secretary Jay Shah had made it clear last year that India will be touring Pakistan anytime soon while Pakistan are the hosts of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 ahead of the ICC Men’s 50-over World Cup 2023 in India.“Maine toh pehle bhi kaha tha agar nahi aana to bhaad mein jaaye. Humein koi farak nahi padta. Yeh ICC ka kaam hai. Agar yeh cheez ICC control nahi kar sakti toh phir governing body ka, ICC ka koi kaam nahi hai. Saari country ke liye rule ek hona chahiye. Agar aisi teamein nahi aati, chahe jitni bhi strong ho. Koi theka nahi liya hua. India hoga, apne liye hoga, humare liye ya duniya ke liye nahi hai, Pakistan ke liye nahi hai. Aao khelo, khelte kyun nahi? Bhaagte hain (I have said this before as well, India can go to hell if they don’t want to come to Pakistan. It doesn’t bother us. It is ICC’s job to ensure that India come. If ICC can’t control it then what’s the use of being a governing body. It should have the same rules for every team, if they don’t fulfill commitments, however, strong they may be. India doesn’t run cricket. It may be a powerhouse but in its home, not for us, and not for the world. Come play in Pakistan, why don’t you play?),” said Miandad speaking to the reporters in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Najam Sethi has reportedly told BCCI secretary Jay Shah that his country wants to host the Asia Cup and if the tournament is moved out, Pakistan Will

not send its team for the men’s ODI World Cup in India.