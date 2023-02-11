‘NDA govt successful in controlling terror in J&K’

The BJP-led government at the Centre has substantially succeeded in controlling terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the north-east, and Left-wing extremism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the 74th batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here, Shah said under the leadership of Indian government agencies, police forces in the entire country carried out a successful operation in a single day against an organization like the Popular Front of India (PFI).

He told the IPS probationers that a new approach is needed in securing the economic centres of the country, protecting the human rights of the poor, making investigation evidence-based, and curbing the terror links of narcotics besides enhancing focus on the cyber and financial fraud front.