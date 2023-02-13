SC dismisses petition against delimitation in J&K

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed delimitation of Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and comprising Justice A.S. Oka clarified that the decision on delimitation would not affect a separate batch of matters where abrogation of Article 370 is under challenge before a constitution bench of the apex court.

The detailed judgment will be uploaded later in the day.

The apex court delivered judgment in a petition filed by two Srinagar residents, Haji Abdul Gani Khan and Dr Mohammad Ayub Mattoo, challenging the increase in the number of seats from 107 to 114 in the UT.