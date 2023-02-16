Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ clocks 15 years

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ historical drama turned 15 today. Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ revolved around the story of a Rajput princess who’s obligated to marry a Mughal emperor for the well being of her state. The princess chooses to do so but on her own terms and conditions. The emperor eventually wins her over with his love and affection. On the film’s 15th anniversary, Ashutosh took to Instagram and wrote, “Jodhaa and Akbar’s love continues to shine brightly through the ages as a symbol of mutual respect, tolerance and open mindedness between a man and woman, husband and wife. Today we are proud to celebrate the 15th year since our journey that brought their eternal romance to the silver screen.”