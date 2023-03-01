TN budget to be presented on March 20

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will present the DMK government’s second full-fledged budget on March 20, Assembly Speaker M Appavu announced on Monday. Appavu said the budget session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will begin on March 20 with presentation of the budget for 2023-2024 by Thiaga Rajan. A separate budget for agriculture is also likely to be presented by agriculture minister M R K Panneerselvam possibly on March 21. The Speaker said after the Budget is presented by Thiaga Rajan, the session will discuss the document and exact details will be arrived at the Business Advisory Council meeting to be held on March 20.