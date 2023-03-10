Sisodia arrested on false charges: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that his former deputy Manish Sisodia was being kept in jail on false charges and that he was arrested by ED because he would’ve got bail. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Sisoda on money laundering charges in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, official sources said. The 51-year-old was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his second round of questioning at the Tihar jail, they said.