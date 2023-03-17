Over 10,000 encounters in UP under Yogi govt

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath on Thursday informed that more than 10,000 encounters have taken place between police and criminals in the state in the past six years during which 63 criminals had been killed while a brave cop had also been martyred, according to the data released by the goverment.

“In terms of number of encounters, Meerut is at the top in the state with the highest number of 3152 encounters taking place since 2017, in which 63 criminals were killed and 1708 criminals were injured,” it said.

During the same period, besides, a brave policeman was also martyred while 401 cops were injured during the police encounters. A total of 5,967 criminals were nabbed during the action of the UP Police.

“The UP Police has conducted 10713 encounters since 2017 of which the highest 3152 were conducted by the Meerut police, followed by the Agra Police, which carried out 1844 encounters in which 4654 criminals were arrested while 14 dreaded criminals were killed and 55 cops were injured, and Bareilly where as many as 1497 encounters were conducted in which 3410 criminals were arrested while 7 died. During the encounters in Bareilly, 437 criminals were injured. In these operations, 296 brave police personnel were injured while 1 was martyred,” the statement informed.