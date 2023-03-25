Ujjwala: Govt extends Rs 200 subsidy on LPG cylinders

New Delhi: The government has extended the Rs 200 per LPG cylinder subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) by one year in the wake of high prices of petroleum products in the international market.

The move will benefit 9.6 crore families.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved a subsidy of Rs 200 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per year to be provided to the beneficiaries of PMUY, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters.

As of March 1, 2023, there were 9.59 crore PMUY beneficiaries.

Further, the minister said the total expenditure will be Rs 6,100 crore for the financial year 2022-23 and Rs 7,680 crore for 2023-24.

The subsidy is credited directly to the bank accounts of the eligible beneficiaries.