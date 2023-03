A total of 1,805 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country as per the official update released by the Union Health Ministry.The official release stated that India’s active caseload currently stands at 10,300 with active cases standing at 0.02 per cent.The Union Health Ministry in its release mentioned that a total of 932 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours increasing the total recoveries to 4,41,64,815. The recovery rate is currently at 98.79 per cent.