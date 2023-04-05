‘Brahmastra 2’ in 2026, ‘Brahmastra 3’ in 2027: Ayan Mukerji

After ‘Brahasmtra Part 1: Shiva’ had a successful run at the box-office, its filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has now announced the timeline for ‘Brahmastra Part 2: Dev’ and ‘Brahmastra Part 3′, which is scheduled to release in 2026 and 2027 respectively.’ Ayan took to Instagram, where he made the announcement along with a post he penned. He wrote: “The Time has come – for some updates on the Brahmastra Trilogy, the Astraverse, and my Life! After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One… I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three – which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One! have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of BrahmAstra Two and Three!”