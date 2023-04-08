Trailer of Vemal’s Deiva Machan is out

Actor Soori released the trailer of Vimal’s Deiva Machan on Friday. The trailer introduces Vimal as Tabal Karthick and Anitha Sampath as his sister. The rest of the trailer shows an entertaining family film set in the countryside. Directed by debutant filmmaker Martyn Nirmal Kumar, the film stars newcomer Neha opposite Vemal. With the screenplay written by Martyn and Vathsan Veeramani, Deiva Machan will have cinematography by Camil J Alex, editing by Ilayaraja, and music by Godwin (songs) and Ajeesh (background score). The movie, billed as a rural fantasy entertainer with elements of comedy, also stars Pandiyarajan, Aadukalam Naren, Bala Saravanan, Muruganantham, Vathsan Veeramani, Vela Ramamoorthy, Thangadurai, Deepa, Bigg Boss Anitha Sampath, and many prominent actors. Backed by Udaya Kumar and Geetha Udaya Kumar of Uday Productions in association with MP Veeramani of Magic Touch Pictures.