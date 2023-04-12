MS Dhoni releases the first look of Let’s Get Married

The first look of Harish Kalyan’s Let’s Get Married, was unveiled by the film’s producer and Chennai Super Kings’ skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday. Directed by Ramesh Thamilmani and produced by Dhoni Entertainment, the poster shows Harish Kalyan, Nadiya and Ivana tied together in a wedding ring. Ramesh Thamilmani said, “Let’s Get Married will be a fun journey that takes place during a trip. We have made the film keeping all sections of the audience in mind.” Ramesh had earlier collaborated with Dhoni for his superhero comic Atharva. “We had discussed the script of LGM while shooting for Atharva. Dhoni was kicked about the idea. Sakshi came up with the concept and the script was developed around it. Once the scripting was over, we started looking for the right actors and that is when we landed Harish Kalyan, Nadiya and Ivana,” added the filmmaker. LGM marks Dhoni’s debut as producer and Ramesh as a director.