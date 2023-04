New Delhi: India registered a total of 7,533 new cases on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry. With this, the active caseload in the country now stands at 53,852.

According to the Health Ministry data, the death toll rose to 5,31,468 with 70 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. As many as 4,43,47,024 people have recovered from Coronavirus till now.

The total number of tests done during the previous day was 2,08,112.