New Delhi: Former JD(U) leader Ajay Alok, a regular on TV debates, joined the BJP on Friday in the presence of Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Joining the BJP is like coming to a family, Alok said, vowing to contribute to the ”Modi mission”. The country is today moving in the same direction as the prime minister, he told reporters.

A practising doctor, Alok has been a strong defender of the BJP’s policies and is seen by the party as a sharp and articulate voice.